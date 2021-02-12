Pop-Up Catechesis: Stations of the Cross The Stations of the Cross are a pilgrimage in place, a prayer devotion in which followers of Jesus can retrace the steps to the Cross without traveling great … More





The Stations of the Cross are a pilgrimage in place, a prayer devotion in which followers of Jesus can retrace the steps to the Cross without traveling great distances. Pray the Stations of the Cross for Children online here: Pop-Up Catechesis: Stations of the CrossThe Stations of the Cross are a pilgrimage in place, a prayer devotion in which followers of Jesus can retrace the steps to the Cross without traveling great distances. Pray the Stations of the Cross for Children online here: loyolapress.com/…ons-of-the-cross-for-children/ This video is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis with Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press. For more episodes, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/