We need God— we need HIS love

A temperament that is dominated by natural inclinations (1) has less patience; less understanding; is impetuous; is impulsive; is arrogant; is unforgiving; is stubborn and is filled with hatefulness.



In day-to-day life, many a times we commit errors, we misbehave and we do wrong things. Sometimes, through our conversation and deeds wrong messages are conveyed deliberately, unknowingly and inadvertently.



We live in a world where many a times things (2) are misunderstood, misconceived and misjudged— this gives rise to confusion; discord and division.



To live in this world, we need God. We need HIS love— to understand (3) others and to forgive others.



Without love (4) , forgiveness and mercy, every relationship and everything else will fall apart. Only in the love of God, we'll have the strength of endurance and persistence, to persevere in our faith and live in peace with God— in this unbelieving world.



1] bad temper; anger; shouting; abusive language and malice.



2] Our words; behaviour and deeds.



3] God's love grants us the grace to be calm; to be patient and to be understanding (rather than reacting with anger and abusive words). Most importantly, God's love grants us the grace to forgive and reconcile with all those who have hurt us. God's love helps to bring unity and peace in the family; in the community and in the world.



4] A person who lives without the love of God is vulnerable to the schismatic fire of evil—the fire that divides and devours everything.