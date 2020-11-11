Holiness is for all

Holiness is about our constant ongoing faithful relationship with God, despite our difficulties; sufferings; weaknesses and sins.



Holiness count for much about our faithful relationship(1) with God than our virtuous and charitable deeds— how much we love and honour God despite our weaknesses and sins; how much we strive to be at peace with God.



Holiness is concerned with a life that is simple, and outstanding in a way that leaves a fragrance of our God relationship, in everything that we do.



Holiness calls for being a living witness of God— at all times, in all places.



On the path of Holiness, repentance is the first step that brings us closer to God. The commandment of love helps to strengthen and perfect us in our God relationship— making us Holy.



1. An act of honour to God— doing our best in our daily chores and assignments; an act of faith— through prayer and scripture reading; an act of thanksgiving— throughout the day; an act of humble submission, in the reverence of God— especially during difficult moments; an act of forgiveness; an act of sincerity, in the honour of God— strengthens our personal relationship with God. From this wellspring of our love relationship with God, will flow virtuous and charitable deeds— for the welfare of the world.