Jesus's presence is like...

Jesus's presence is like the ladder in Jacob's dream.

God is very near to us and yet, we cannot feel the proximity of HIS loving presence.



Jesus's presence is like the burning bush that the Prophet Moses experienced.

God gives us the warmth of HIS love and in HIS faithful love HE relents(1) from consuming us— for our sins.



Jesus's presence is like the soft murmur of wind that the Prophet Elijah experienced.

God is always with us, in every little moments; in little Joy; in little satisfaction; in little calm; in little peace— and yet, we often fail to notice(2) HIS presence.



Jesus's presence is like the 'burning hearts' of the two disciples, on the road to Emmaus.

In quiet and silence, God instructs and enlightens our hearts, our minds with HIS wisdom and gives a burning zeal to proclaim HIS word.



1. For God is a God of tenderness and compassion; slow to anger, rich in faithful love.



2. Because we are searching for God's presence in greater things, and expecting God to give greater moments of happiness; satisfaction and peace— in truth, we miss the presence of God in abundance of little moments, which God gives us every day.