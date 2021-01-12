Clicks47
en.news
1

Fake News About “Massive Vatican Blackout”

On Sunday, social media was full of stories about a Vatican “massive power blackout” accompanied by the crazy claim that Francis was “arrested for possessing child pornography” involving Italian police and the FBI.

The only fact behind this fake news was a little problem with the settings of the Vatican’s livestream camera on Youtube.com (Screenshot pictured).

Even the Vatican Press office was asked about the incident and an alleged “arrest” of Francis. It replied with reference to his busy January 11 schedule.

  • Report

  • Social networks

Prayhard
  • Report
Francis doesn't need CP, his best friend Gustavo Vera supplies the little boys.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up