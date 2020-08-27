The Ape of the Church Continues Its Work

The mention of the word "Ape" reminded me of "Pope" Shift in the Last Battle. I'm listening to it ...



Everything's so awful in the Church at the moment, so I decided to step back and put something a bit more "child-like" and "innocent" on.. and found, it's no different! There's no escaping it....Did you know - C.S Lewis's "The Last Battle" is INCREDIBLE all we in the Church are living through, … More

(The equivalent in the Narnian world perhaps to the Vicar of Christ)

Tash is only another name for Aslan. All that old idea of us being right and the Calormenes wrong is silly. We know better now. The Calormenes use different words but we all mean the same thing. Tash and Aslan are only two different names for you know Who. That's why there can never be any quarrel between them. Get that into your heads, you stupid brutes. Tash is Aslan: Aslan is Tash."

Aslan

Tash

no more

and ask how the terrible god Tash who fed on the blood of his people could possibly be the same as the good Lion by whose blood all Narnia was saved

