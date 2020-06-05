STEVEN MOSHER: The Vatican/China Secret Agreement

The president of the Population Research Institute, Steven Mosher, discusses everything Catholics need to know about Communist China, the Church in China, the persecution of the Church and the … More

The president of the Population Research Institute, Steven Mosher, discusses everything Catholics need to know about Communist China, the Church in China, the persecution of the Church and the Vatican's secret agreement with Beijing. In light of increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, Americans have many questions. What will the secret Vatican agreement mean for the underground Church in China? Who will appoint Catholic bishops in China--the Communist government or the Vatican? How will this impact Washington's relations with Beijing? What happens next? This in-depth presentation is detailed, informative and inspirational. Please note that Mr. Mosher will speak at the next Catholic Identity Conference in October 2020 in Pittsburgh. For more details, visit the CIC website: catholicidentityconference.org