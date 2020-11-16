Clicks30
Italy: Covid-19 Has Been Around Much Longer Than Thought

A study by the National Cancer Institute in Milan under Giovanni Apolone, shows that Covid-19 was in Northern Italy, the centre of the European Covid-19 occurrence, already in spring-summer 2019.

In September 2019, Apolone screened 959 healthy Northern Italian volunteers for lung cancer. The study found that 111 of them carried Covid-19, and six antibodies.

In November 2019 several general practitioners reported strange and severe respiratory symptoms in elderly and frail patients.

According to the study Covid-19 was already in Italy in late spring 2019. After the summer, ten out of 100 screened partients were positive.

