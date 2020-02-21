Video Shows How Cardinal Tagle Wiggles His Hips

A February 17 Twitter video shows Cardinal Tagle, 62, dressed in an alb, laughing, wiggling his hips, and dancing to music next to an altar in front of a crowd whose enthusiastic cries can be heard.
Less enthusiastic are the Internet comments Tagle gathered for his performance.
Tagle is not at his trial run, but has been filmed before exhibiting his dancing talents. Oligarch media would like to see him as the next pope.
In December 2019, Francis made Tagle the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples.
#newsCzoobyxtht
Clicks212
- Report
Social networks
Tagle reminds me of Richard Nixon. and the phrase "would you buy a used car from this guy?".
Full of self confidence he constantly exudes a crowd pleasing persona that only feeds on large groups.
I have heard these types of priests speaking before and it all sounds terribly impressive and then you go home and completely forget everything they said.
That he is a favourite of antipope francis/secul…More
Full of self confidence he constantly exudes a crowd pleasing persona that only feeds on large groups.
I have heard these types of priests speaking before and it all sounds terribly impressive and then you go home and completely forget everything they said.
That he is a favourite of antipope francis/secul…More
Tagle reminds me of Richard Nixon. and the phrase "would you buy a used car from this guy?".
Full of self confidence he constantly exudes a crowd pleasing persona that only feeds on large groups.
I have heard these types of priests speaking before and it all sounds terribly impressive and then you go home and completely forget everything they said.
That he is a favourite of antipope francis/secular media is entirely unsurprising.
Full of self confidence he constantly exudes a crowd pleasing persona that only feeds on large groups.
I have heard these types of priests speaking before and it all sounds terribly impressive and then you go home and completely forget everything they said.
That he is a favourite of antipope francis/secular media is entirely unsurprising.