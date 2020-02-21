Video Shows How Cardinal Tagle Wiggles His Hips

Tagle reminds me of Richard Nixon. and the phrase "would you buy a used car from this guy?".

Tagle reminds me of Richard Nixon. and the phrase "would you buy a used car from this guy?".

Full of self confidence he constantly exudes a crowd pleasing persona that only feeds on large groups.

I have heard these types of priests speaking before and it all sounds terribly impressive and then you go home and completely forget everything they said.

That he is a favourite of antipope francis/secular media is entirely unsurprising.