Obedience to God



"‘Obedience to God comes before obedience to men; it was the God of our ancestors who raised up Jesus, but it was you who had him executed by hanging on a tree. By his own right hand God has now raised him up to be leader and saviour, to give repentance and forgiveness of sins through him to Israel. We are witnesses to all this, we and the Holy Spirit whom God has given to those who obey him.’" – Acts 5:29-32, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. Photo of the Altar Cross in St Dominic's Priory church, London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr