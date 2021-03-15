Clicks6
NOVENA FOR THE ANNUNCIATION
(Begins March 16 and ends on March 24)
O most holy Virgin Mary,
to whom God sent the Angel Gabriel
to announce that you should be the mother of His Only-Begotten Son,
pray for us who have recourse to you.
Holy, lovely Mary
We give our all to you
What is past and present,
And the future, too.
Blessed be the holy and Immaculate Conception
of the most blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God.
(300 days. Plenary, under usual conditions, if said daily for a month. S. Pen., Nov. 8, 1934.)
