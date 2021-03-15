 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks3
Irapuato
For hundreds of coronavirus patients, this man was their only visitor. During the past 12 months, Father Chris Ponnet has counseled and comforted hundreds of COVID-19 patients. “I've journeyed with …More
For hundreds of coronavirus patients, this man was their only visitor.
During the past 12 months, Father Chris Ponnet has counseled and comforted hundreds of COVID-19 patients. “I've journeyed with nine people on one day in death,” says Ponnet, who leads a team of chaplains at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. “You have to deal with that and put it into a context of the next person who needs you.” Ponnet is featured in a special episode of Second Opinion, a video series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up