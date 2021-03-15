For hundreds of coronavirus patients, this man was their only visitor. During the past 12 months, Father Chris Ponnet has counseled and comforted hundreds of COVID-19 patients. “I've journeyed with … More

For hundreds of coronavirus patients, this man was their only visitor.

During the past 12 months, Father Chris Ponnet has counseled and comforted hundreds of COVID-19 patients. “I've journeyed with nine people on one day in death,” says Ponnet, who leads a team of chaplains at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. “You have to deal with that and put it into a context of the next person who needs you.” Ponnet is featured in a special episode of Second Opinion, a video series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom.