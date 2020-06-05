New York Mayor Proves: Coronavirus Curfew Is A Convenient Fraud

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a June 2 press conference that the ongoing anarchy in the city merits "exceptions" to coronavirus regulations, while religious services don't:“When you see a nation, an entire nation simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seeded in 400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.”Tying George Floyd's killing to "racism" is a ploy to gain political advantages from a tragic event. Blasio allows civil-war-like conditions and restricts religious freedom because both suit him.This fits Theodore Dalrymple's statement: “The purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform but to humiliate. And therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better.”After the popes disobeyed Fatima, cultural communism transferred integrally from former Soviet Union to the Western regimes, including the United States, corrupting them for thirty years now.