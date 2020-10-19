Miracle: Flue Has Disappeared from Northern Hemisphere

Since the end of the European Covid-19 epidemic in April, there hasn't been a single case of flu, all strains combined, in the northern hemisphere, YvesDaoudal.Hautetfort.com (October 17) noticed.The webpage published data from the World Health Organisation. This has never happened before.Daoudal’s hypothesis is that the coronavirus has exterminated the flu virus, that the malicious flu virus disguises itself as a coronavirus to make a "second wave," or that we are being played.In any case, statistics show that the flu vaccine, which has been available only since 13 October, has been 100% effective already since the end of March.