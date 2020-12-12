"Good News": Vatican News Cheers Introduction of Euthanasia

The Austrian Constitutional Court has made assisted suicide legal on December 11.The judges claimed that considering assisting a suicide as a criminal offence allegedly violates a "right to self-determination."For the Austrian bishops, the introduction of euthanasia is only a “cultural breach,” while the German section of VaticanNews.va – the official Vatican news service – cheered on FaceBook.com:“The ‘good news’: those willing to die in Austria will no longer have to travel to Switzerland for assisted suicides. They can carry out their assisted suicide at home without the helper being liable to prosecution.”