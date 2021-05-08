SSP Mass Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021 Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan Rossi, lector;… More

SSP Mass Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021



Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the Fifth Sunday of Easter May 2, 2021. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Dan Rossi, lector; Ron Puhalla and Luke Politsky, cantor/organist.