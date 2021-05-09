Samaritans UK & ROI Contact by: Face to Face - Phone - Letter: - E-mail: Hotline: +44 (0) 8457 90 90 90 (UK - local rate) Hotline: +44 (0) 8457 90 91 92 (UK minicom) Hotline: 1850 60 90 90 (ROI loca… More



1-800-273-8255 Samaritans UK & ROIContact by: Face to Face - Phone - Letter: - E-mail:Hotline: +44 (0) 8457 90 90 90 (UK - local rate)Hotline: +44 (0) 8457 90 91 92 (UK minicom)Hotline: 1850 60 90 90 (ROI local rate)Hotline: 1850 60 90 91 (ROI minicom)Website: samaritans.org E-mail Helpline: jo@samaritans.org 24 Hour service:National Suicide Prevention LifelineWe can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.1-800-273-8255