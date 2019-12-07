How to Make the Most of Advent (Plus: Bonus for South East England)

Six points on how to make the most of Advent

Remarkably many devout Catholics who frequent the sacraments aren’t aware that Advent is a penitential season.This is often through no fault of their own, as there is poor catechesis.As much of Catholic culture has eroded in the last fifty years since Vatican II, and so has Advent lost its gravitas as a time of spiritual preparation for the coming of Christ, and instead, it has become a mere countdown for Christmas, symbolised by sequential lighting each Sunday of four candles decorated by a wreath.Meanwhile there’s abundant material preparations being made for Christmas Day, with shopping for that very special present, logistics of getting family and friends together and of course preparation for the gluttonous overindulgence on Christmas Day that is considered mandatory.Remarkably, this material preparation is anticipated earlier and earlier each year, as marketing companies begin to give advice on what makes for a perfect Christmas even as early as the preceding summer.Christmas decorations that were once seasonal are now available all year round.And advertisements and repeated Christmas jingles, lay siege to consumers both in and out of stores, and take on a frantic pace as Christmas Day approaches.Sadly even within our Churches, St Paul’s call to “rise from sleep, now that our salvation is near” does not generate a vigorous response that it deserves.His admonishment to the Romans, read in the Lesson (Rom 13:11-14 ) on the first Sunday of Advent at Mass in the extraordinary form, goes entirely unheeded, as drunken revelry with lavish sprinklings of debauchery become the norm with office parties and various reunions.Remarkably, everything Christmas is discarded immediately after Christmas Day and boxed up on boxing day. But, for Catholics Christmastide begins where for the secular world it all ends. And Christmas celebrations continue until Our Lord is presented at the Temple on Candlemas day on the 2nd of February.To be a real Catholic counterculturist, and separate oneself from the world and the Pachamama-church, one could follow six simple steps to make the most of this Advent season.Starting this year, live your life in harmony with the liturgical year, which the Church has formulated and given to us over two thousand years.Use the liturgical Calender to orientate yourself to each season, punctuated by it’s great feasts, and learn about the ember days and how to observe them.You will find yourself effortlessly advancing in your spiritual life, and winning the spiritual battle we are all engaged in as one body.1. Follow the Gospel admonition about drunkenness and over indulging ( Rom 13:11-14 see attached below).2. Avoid as much as possible secular gatherings that celebrate Christmas before Christmas. Christmas period begins on the eve of 24 th December and continues well upto Candlemass. Consider having all your parties then.3. Go on an advent retreat. If you live on the south east of England there’s an Advent day retreat at Lewes (please see the poster for details).4. Prepare for Christmas with prayer and fasting.5. Give alms and be more charitable to others less fortunate.6. Postpone buying gifts and other material goods to celebrate Christmas untill AFTER Christmas Day. Note also this time after Christmas Day all the shops start sales.So give your children Christmas gifts on epiphany, when baby Jesus got HIS gifts. Consider starting a new family tradition.Here is the bonus for South East England: