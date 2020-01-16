Clicks591
They Knew: Truth About The Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah Controversy
Please see rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/…/socci-backstory… where Benedict was trying also to protect Abp. Gainswein:
"On the other hand, Benedict also found himself needing to protect his secretary from the South American’s 'vengeance', seeing as he had received a peremptory order from Bergoglio. So this solution of compromise was adopted: in successive book editions the author will be Cardinal Sarah 'with the contribution of Benedict XVI'”
