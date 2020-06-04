World Over – 2020-06-04 – Robert Royal with Raymond Arroyo

ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing joins us with analysis of the Pope’s statement about the death of George Floyd, critical comments from two prominent US bishops regarding the … More

ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing joins us with analysis of the Pope’s statement about the death of George Floyd, critical comments from two prominent US bishops regarding the racial difficulties facing the United States, and the long overdue McCarrick report from the Vatican.