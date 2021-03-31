500 years ago, the first Mass was prayed in the Philippines

The first documented Catholic Mass in the Philippines was prayed on March 31, 1521, Easter Sunday. It was conducted by Father Pedro de Valderrama of Ferdinand Magellan's expedition along the shores of what was referred to in the journals of Antonio Pigafetta as "Mazaua".Today, this site is widely believed by many historians and the government to be Limasawa off the tip of Southern Leyte, though this was contested by some who assert that the first mass was instead held at Masao, Butuan.