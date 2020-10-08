110. The needles hole

Someone has this question for Jesus:"‘Lord, will only a few people be saved?’ He answered them, ‘Strive to enter through the narrow gate, for many, I tell you, will attempt to enter but will not be strong enough.’" Luke, chapter 13, verses 23 to 24We will be saved to the extent that we find the narrow door.There are many people who wonder, in the light of this passage, whether their families, their friends will be saved if they don’t find this door, if they don’t open to the will of God. The question is launched. Do we want to live this passage toward, then in God’s Heart? Jesus tells us how easy it is:“It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for one who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.” Matthew, chapter 19, verse 24Jesus says that it’s necessary to go through the hole of a needle to enter the Kingdom of God. The camel succeeds easily. This is a message he sends us. It invites us to go beyond the conceptions, the sense that we usually give to things and to meditate on what he proposes.The narrow door, the hole of the needle, is to be aware of what God asks of us. We must dare to rise and walk in Jesus’s steps, so that we may always find the unique pathway to truth and Love that leads to the Father’s house. Anyone can find it, because that’s the easiest thing to do.Let’s ask Jesus if we are on the right path. Are we on the right track, Jesus?Are we doing what is right? Do we live in the present moment as something precious, to cherish and celebrate with good deeds and good words?Are we watchful of the poor? Not only to throw money at him, but to help him on his way and help him walk in your footsteps, Jesus. The answer Jesus offers us is in our heart.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas