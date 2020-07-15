Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
60
Roman Catholic Alan Keyes vs Barack Obama on gay marriage
DefendTruth
1
52 minutes ago
Knowing natural law.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
I_am_a_Disciple
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
5 minutes ago
Alan Keyes is light years beyond the reporter in terms of intellect, so all the reporter can do is interrupt like a little rebellious teenager...
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up