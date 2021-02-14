THE SCHISM IN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH PROPHECIES AND REVELATIONS GIVEN TO LUZ DE MARÍA SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 02.06.2020 The confusion in the Mystical Body of Christ has opened the … More

The confusion in the Mystical Body of Christ has opened the way for the schism to which the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ will come.



SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

11.18.2019



THE CHURCH WILL BE BLOWN ABOUT: CHAOS IS COMING AND THEN SCHIS



SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

07.28.2019



SCHISM WILL NOT BE LONG IN COMING, THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN CLERGY ARE COMING INTO THE LIGHT AND THE PEOPLE OF GOD WELCOME WHAT ALLOWS THEM GREATER LICENTIOUSNESS, FEW BEING THOSE WHO DO NOT WANT REFORMS THAT DISTORT THE TRUE DOCTRINE. Because of which scandals will be ever greater and more frequent. The children of God are going astray, accepting with great folly the immorality and falsehood that allow them to work and act in disobedience to God's Law, invalidating the Commandments, fasting and prayer itself so that evil moves with greater freedom among the children of God. Evil will tell you: you are deceived, you have been deceived! Nothing has existed - neither Scripture, nor the Commandments, nor the Sacraments, it all has all been in order to manipulate humanity.



SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

04.10.2019



People of God, Freemasonry prevails within the church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, maintaining pacts and alliances that undermine the structure of the Church, leading to schism; THAT WILL BE WHERE THE FAITH OF THE PEOPLE OF GOD WILL KEEP YOU FIRM, STRONG, SINCE THIS PEOPLE OF GOD WILL BE PERSECUTED, NOT UNDERSTOOD, SINGLED OUT; THEN FRATERNITY WILL MAKE THE NECESSARY LOVE GERMINATE SO THAT OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, MOTHER OF HUMANITY, AND WE THE CELESTIAL HOST, MAY GUARD YOU AND SUSTAIN YOU SO THAT THE SMALLEST NUMBER OF CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST WOULD DESERT.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

02.14.2019



MY CHURCH IS HEADING TOWARDS SCHISM DUE TO THE CONTINUOUS TRANSGRESSION OF MY LAW by some of those whom I call My favored sons, My male and female religious, accepting what I have identified as sin and as abominable in My Eyes.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

01.28.2019



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

02.12.2018



CHILDREN, SEE HOW THE INSTANT PASSES QUICKLY; WITH THIS SPEED THE SCHISM OF THE CHURCH IS APPROACHING YOU, BELIEVERS IN MY SON, BECAUSE OF MAN'S DISOBEDIENCE TOWARDS THE DIVINE LAW.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

11.26.2017



My People, it is urgent to become aware so that you change your path and enter into becoming more spiritual so that you might discern between what is Divine Will, what is the will of men and what is moving My Church towards schism, with the aim of raising up the usurper of My People.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

09.28.2017



This generation will come to witness the schism of My Church, everyone generating this schism by not heeding the explanation of My Word and contributing by supporting innovations outside of Our Will.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

09.18.2017



The Schism that is gradually confronting My Church will find My children immature, lacking in faith and potentially selfish. The little spirituality in which My people are living reveals the scant training of My Church, which will fall into the clutches of evil, which is why My Angelic Legions will remain alert in defense of those who repent of their behavior and ask for Their Help.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

08.26.2017



You are in the midst of great confusion; My Church finds itself in the prelude to the Schism, you have left the Commandments up to the free interpretation of My people, who as in the time of Moses have grown tired of waiting and have surrendered to the worship of false idols. My Church is repeating the same mistakes because of not being obedient to Our Divine Will and disobeying My Mother in what She has asked you to fulfill in Her repeated Revelations.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

07.14.2017



My People find themselves more alone, My Church on Earth will suffer for her mistakes, schism will come. Evil has a field day with the contamination in sectors of My Church, creating scandal and more scandal.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

03.01.2017



Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, you wait to see signs and wait for the instant to pass together with a multitude of signs, forgetting that in a few days schism can grow within My Son’s Church, and this will awaken nations against nations.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

11.30.2016



The devil is cunning and wants to bring My Son's Church to chaos, to schism. This is why I grieve, and why as a Mother I come to you again to call you to discernment, to prayer, to meditation, and like My Son, to put into practice every Word of the Gospel (James 1:22) .



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

08.28.2016



My Church is sick, confused by the division that exists; this is not good because these are signs of the instant in which My Church will experience agony and then fall into schism.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

05.13.2016



My prophecy in Fatima has not concluded. My Son’s Church will suffer the schism; Humankind does not perceive it, due to the accelerated daily life, man has separated from My Son because of human occupations to which man gives a higher priority. MY SON’S PEOPLE MUST RETAKE THE PRAYER TO SAINT MICHAEL ARCHANGEL, DEFENDER OF MY SON’S CHURCH.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

07.12.2015



MY SON’S CHURCH WILL SUFFER THE SCHISM:

Before the disbelief of My Son’s People…

Before the refusal to recognize My Son as their King…

Before the outrageous liberality of men…

Before the inexistence of Values…

Before the refusal to accept that the Divine Justice descends towards man, magnetized by the same man who rebels against what is natural to man.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

06.15.2015



Pray, beloved children, because My Son’s Church will live the Great Schism and those who do not know the Word in the Holy Scripture will wander in ignorance from one place to another in search of the Truth—their lack of knowledge due to living away from the Divine Will. All must arrive at the knowledge of Faith.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

06.10.2015



These are instants when My Church takes course towards the Great Schism already announced by My Mother, when the suffering of those who are faithful to Me will be the glory of My Mother’s intersession in favor of the human race, even those who do not believe, do not hope and do not love.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

05.17.2015



Remain attentive, My beloved; the schism in My Son’s Church is near. There will be confusion, people will not know what road to choose; they will think that it is all over and done with; but this sign will be the Great Sign that My Son will allow in view of humankind’s disobedience.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

05.06.2015



MY CHURCH WILL STAGGER IN ITS STRUCTURE AND YOU AS MY MYSTICAL BODY WILL BE STRONGLY SHAKEN. THE DIVISION IS NEAR MY CHURCH, THE DIVISION MY MOTHER HAS REPEATEDLY ANNOUNCED TO YOU. THE SCHISM WILL HAPPEN SOON WITHIN MY CHURCH.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

14.03.2015



AT THIS INSTANT EVIL HAS PENETRATED WITH FORCE AND HAS MANAGED TO CONFUSE MY SON’S PEOPLE TO MAKE THEM CONSTANTLY DIVIDE MY SON’S MYSTICAL BODY, to confuse all the laymen and, with even more determination, lead the consecrated souls to the perdition so the priests will separate from the True Doctrine and from the True Faith, leading My Son’s People to live in confusion and—what is even more dangerous—in despair.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

03.03.2015



My Church, My Mystical Body, will be divided, and the division will bring about the Schism of which there has been so much talk throughout Christianity. HE WHO WISHES TO CHANGE WHAT CANNOT BE CHANGED, WISHING TO ADJUST IT TO THE INSTANTS OF EACH GENERATION, IS NOT CHRISTIAN. MY WORD IS ONE; MY LAW IS ONE…



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

12.21.2014



The Schism will come to My children because of their ignorance and confusion; it will come to the Church of My Son.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

10.08.2014



My Church, My People, My Mystical Body will continue to be scourged, the schism comes but do not allow it to confuse you, since My Word is not licentiousness, it is freedom in My Love and in My Mercy, it is freedom in My Divine Justice, it is freedom for man to choose his path, but not to deny sin.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

09.11.2014



MY SON’S CHURCH IS HEADING TOWARDS GREAT TRIBULATIONS, TO THE POINT THAT A SCHISM WILL SEIZE IT. My Son’s Church will take from other religions and will cease to be the Church that My Son founded, drinking from waters that are not My Son’s Will. Division will come to It and the hierarchy will enter into profound divisions that will wound the Divine Heart of My Beloved Son. MY SON’S CHURCH WILL BEGIN TO BE PROTESTANT WITHOUT BEING PROTESTANT, SETTING ASIDE THE DIVINE WORD AND LAW.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

06.25.2014



THIS INSTANT IS DECISIVE FOR SOULS AND DELICATE FOR MY SON’S CHURCH. It is totally besieged and a schism fast approaches, just as evil speedily seizes humanity.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

03.10.2014



I grieve, yes, but even in the midst of My pain, My Heart does not cease beating continually seeking you, because I am a Mother who does not accept rejections and the one who denies Me the most, that one I seek even more to bring him closer to My Son. I seek those who, like wolves dressed as meek sheep, have as their aim to provoke division in My Son’s church, division between brothers and sisters, and with this: the Great Schism that I have announced.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

02.19.2014



Pray for My Church, division with quick steps, and My Church will be shaken from its foundation; division will arrive like a thief that comes in the night without being heard.



Division in My Church will lead people to total confusion, but you who know Me, My beloved, you know that My Word does not change, you know that My Love is for every instant and you recognize Me in My Body and My Blood and you nourish yourselves from My Body and My Blood. You take refuge beneath My Mother’s Mantle and help one another, you minster to one another and alert one another.



In this instant, HOW CAN MY PEOPLE PREPARE?



WITH MEDITATION ON MY WORD AND WITH MEDITATION OF MY LOVE TO BE LIVED. You must be crystalline water that refreshes the thirsty without the thirsty having to ask for it. Be transparent, do not fight against one another, for through division satan weakens those who are Mine.



Set aside ALREADY human foolishness, love one another, for the one who continues to be a reason for division, this one will fall and lament having been an instrument of evil.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

04.08.2013



DIVISION IS THE WEAPON OF EVIL. And it has principally penetrated into man’s heart, separating him from Me. Human pride does not cede but resists, being dragged by evil until it is the first cause of division.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

01.07.2011



The Church will be shaken. Evil seeks division in order to weaken My children.



THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

07.05.2009



The Church is being attacked again and again by Satan’s snares, in order to be severely damaged due to divisions. The wolves in sheep’s clothing seek the division of the Church to undermine the throne of My Peter, Benedict XVI. By distorting his words, they will take a big step to fight hard the fidelity of My Peter and attack him without mercy; evil will not remove its sandals to walk on holy ground and will bring My Peter suffering.

My children will be confused and follow the one who remains behind the great usurper. When My children awaken and become conscious of their mistake, they will be crying bitterly in the midst of great sufferings.



OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

01.2009



We know that a great majority of people will follow the antichrist, who is in Belgium at this time. How much pain, how much suffering, how much spiritual hunger, how much desolation he will bring to My Church!