MESSAGE OF SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

TO LUZ DE MARIA

FEBRUARY 9, 2021

RECEIVE THE DIVINE CALL WITH ATTENTION AND URGENCY.

BE ASSURED OF DIVINE ASSISTANCE AT ALL TIMES; THOSE WHO ACCEPT THE WARNINGS WITH RESPECT STAND BEFORE THE “ALREADY AND NOT YET” OF PERSONAL CONVERSION.

PEOPLE OF GOD, YOU ARE HIS PEOPLE, REMAINING BEFORE HIM WITHOUT BEING ABANDONED TO MISFORTUNE. FOR THIS REASON YOU ARE BEING WARNED SO THAT YOU WOULD PREPARE.

(1),

IT IS INDISPENSABLE THAT WE FORGE CREATURES OF FIRM FAITH, GIVING YOU KNOWLEDGE OF WHAT IS ALREADY ADVANCING UPON THE PEOPLE OF GOD AND SPREADING OVER THE WHOLE EARTH.

Pray, People of God: the humble are despised and persecuted, the foolish are welcomed for their eloquence in their own stubbornness; foolish men impose themselves with an empty spirit.



Pray, People of God: the winds of evil will overthrow good men, driving humanity mad, overthrowing the world economy and bringing forth the wicked one, offering economic stability to men, a single religion, a single government, a single currency. (2)



Pray, People of God, the Antichrist is acting in accordance with the powers of the Earth, preparing his worldwide presentation; lack of Faith will allow him to be welcomed without difficulty.



Pray, People of God: the moments leading up to this event will subdue human beings of little Faith, making them prey to the wiles of the Devil, troubling their hearts, filling them with arrogance, which they will spread mercilessly.



Pray, People of God: the Yellowstone volcano will awaken.



Pray, People of God, pray regarding unforeseen and unknown events of nature that are increasing and will be inexplicable for science.



Pray, People of God, pray: news will come from the Vatican (*) and shake the People of God. The confusion in the Church is increasing, the People of God will lament.

HUMAN PRIDE IGNORES AND LOOKS WITH INDIFFERENCE AT WHAT THE WORLD’S ELITE IS CONSTRUCTING BEFORE THE EYES OF HUMANITY IN ORDER TO REPEAT A HOLOCAUST.

THERE IS ONE CALL:

CONVERT! RETURN TO THE PATH BEFORE THE DEVIL TAKES YOU AND LEADS YOU TO WORK AND ACT AGAINST THE DIVINE PLANS.

Pray to our and your Queen and Mother; do not fear, She is with you, in the end Her Immaculate Heart will triumph.

St. Michael the Archangel



HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

(*) Referring to this news indicated by St. Michael, we share these messages given by the Blessed Virgin Mary previously:

My children, as a Mystical Body you will suffer. You will be shocked by news coming from the hierarchy of the Church. Pray, nourish yourselves with the Body and Blood of My Son. (3/10/2018)



Pray, My children, pray. You will be surprised by “news that will shake the People of My Son”, but do not fall into discouragement; continue to abide by the true Magisterium of the Church of My Son to which you have been and are called. (5/10/2020)

COMMENTARY OF LUZ DE MARIA

Brothers and sisters:



I have been given a Vision of great tragedies on Earth, the expected fulfillment of Prophecies….



Nature’s force is imposing: it will paralyze part of humanity.



Evil is being established – man’s perdition, with great lamentation throughout the Earth, lamentation of a little Remnant faithful to Christ and His Mother.



War will be declared and humanity destabilized; unexpected weapons will come to light, causing terror.



Spirituality will dwell in few people: the Word of God will hardly be heard, it will be forbidden and man will have to seek it out tirelessly, even in the midst of the rocks where you cannot be seen.



The core of Christianity will be debated, betrayal and schism will come. The “Katechon” will receive strength from above for the support of the faithful Remnant; his end will come and schism (**) will spread.



After long suffering will come Divine Peace.



Amen.

People of God:Divine Love calls every human being to take up Its Calls with Faith and Love, thereby preventing evil from entering you and taking you for its service.Our Queen and Mother of Heaven and Earth intercedes for Her children, despite their being a People mired in worldliness, loving sin and being identified with the new and sinful regulations that the Devil is subtly imposing in order to crush you.Not everyone who says: “Lord, Lord” will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. (Mt. 7:21)How much rationalism there faced with the Divine Calls that have been allowed for this generation!Many human beings wander throughout the Earth without paying attention to what the Divine Will lets them know in order that they might prepare; there are others who read and say they believe, but in the depths of their being there are whirlpools of doubts. It would be better for those who do not believe to discard what they do not believe to be good and not to accept it, rather than to mock This Word.This time has opened the gates for what must be fulfilled to enter humanity.What is coming and what has come is severe, and firm Faith and the Love of God present in the human being are necessary in order for you not to feel threatened by the Father’s House and His announcements, but rather forewarned out of love.Some people feel disillusioned by the waiting to which the Church is being subjected; this wait has been shortened given the force of evil in the world, but you forget that God does not abandon His People and allows all that has been announced to happen. Meaning impiety, heresies, disrespect to all that God represents, sacrileges, coming persecutions, pestilence, plagues, war, famines, great earthquakes and effects on nature.The Divine Word is being altered by those who make the Churches into a den of vipers and lust, those who separate the faithful from the Churches and close them so that the faithful feel blind. For this reason Faith and surrender without measure to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ are necessary; silence is necessary so that you would listen to the Holy Divine Spirit who assists you.The Church, as Mystical Body and sustenance of the Holy Remnantwill have to begin as a small Church, and spread again, after the persecution of the Antichrist and the purification that will make you into precious pearls.Man lives deaf, blind and mute… When he wakes up, the time will be over, and what he dismissed will be a cause for weeping.Tragic moments caused by nature are approaching; great earthquakes will happen and men, debased by their “ego”, have allowed their hearts to harden and to be penetrated by the waters that paralyze the creature’s Love of God.Divine Mercy calls you, waiting for you as for the prodigal son; you must convert before darkness comes – reason tells you to convert, your heart calls you to soften and your senses do not wish to be used for evil.Do not fear, keep up your Faith; do not keep on being of evil, but rather of good.People of God, do not fear: you are not alone.I bless you.