Święty Olej Wielkiego Piątku . GOOD FRIDAY OIL FOR HEALING, PROTECTION AND DELIVERANCE.

“My people, I want you to be prepared to make your holy oil on Good Friday at 3:00 a.m. You were given the instructions on the internet how to make this oil that can only be made on Good Friday. Pass out copies for the people so they can prepare this oil. This oil will have healing properties when it is needed, and it could even heal vaccinated people from dying with the next virus attack. I will call My faithful to My refuges before the next virus attack.”



Preparation:



1) One or more bowls which can hold heated olive oil



2) Pure olive oil (preferably Extra Virgin Olive Oil from one source, not mixed)



3) Cotton cloth rolled and used as a wick (wicks available at Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and other craft stores)



a. Lid from, for instance, a jelly jar or small pickle jar with nail size hole in the middle to thread the wick through one end and tie, allowing the lid with the wick to fall to the bottom of the bowl and the wick itself to rise up from the lid and float on the oil.



4) Lighter or match



5) Large syringe to draw the completed blessed oil from the bowl to place into container(s)



6) Containers equal to the amount of olive oil (e.g. if you purchase a 16 ounce bottle of olive oil, have four 4-ounce amber glass bottles with lids to put the completed blessed olive oil in by drawing from the bowl and syringing into the container. Amber is better than clear glass for olive oil. Glass bottles can be purchased online, for instance



7) Labels ready to be placed on completed containers, marked GOOD FRIDAY OIL



8) Prayer of the Apostles Creed



9) Prayer of the Hail Holy Queen



DIRECTIONS:



Make preparations on Holy Thursday evening. At 3 a.m. Good Friday, with the olive oil in the bowl, drop the wick and the lid into the middle of the bowl so that the wick floats on top. Light the wick. As the wick is burning, pray 33 times the Apostles Creed for the 33 years of the life of our savior JESUS CHRIST, and pray 7 times the Hail Holy Queen for the 7 sorrows of Our Holy Mother Mary. When the prayers are completed and the flaming wick is out, take a syringe and draw the oil out, placing it into the containers. Place the lids firmly on the containers. Place labels on the containers, marking them as “GOOD FRIDAY OIL”



Oil may be used to make the Sign of the Cross on the forehead of a sick person for healing and prayers for protection against impurities or temptation.



This recipe was given by Our Lady during an apparition at the Holy Mountain of San Lorenzo in Puerto Rico (1899-1910). This same recipe was given by St. Joseph to Saint Andrew Bessette of Canada (1845-1937). Jesus said:Preparation:1) One or more bowls which can hold heated olive oil2) Pure olive oil (preferably Extra Virgin Olive Oil from one source, not mixed)3) Cotton cloth rolled and used as a wick (wicks available at Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and other craft stores)a. Lid from, for instance, a jelly jar or small pickle jar with nail size hole in the middle to thread the wick through one end and tie, allowing the lid with the wick to fall to the bottom of the bowl and the wick itself to rise up from the lid and float on the oil.4) Lighter or match5) Large syringe to draw the completed blessed oil from the bowl to place into container(s)6) Containers equal to the amount of olive oil (e.g. if you purchase a 16 ounce bottle of olive oil, have four 4-ounce amber glass bottles with lids to put the completed blessed olive oil in by drawing from the bowl and syringing into the container. Amber is better than clear glass for olive oil. Glass bottles can be purchased online, for instance specialtybottle.com 7) Labels ready to be placed on completed containers, marked GOOD FRIDAY OIL8) Prayer of the Apostles Creed9) Prayer of the Hail Holy QueenDIRECTIONS:Make preparations on Holy Thursday evening. At 3 a.m. Good Friday, with the olive oil in the bowl, drop the wick and the lid into the middle of the bowl so that the wick floats on top. Light the wick. As the wick is burning, pray 33 times the Apostles Creed for the 33 years of the life of our savior JESUS CHRIST, and pray 7 times the Hail Holy Queen for the 7 sorrows of Our Holy Mother Mary. When the prayers are completed and the flaming wick is out, take a syringe and draw the oil out, placing it into the containers. Place the lids firmly on the containers. Place labels on the containers, marking them as “GOOD FRIDAY OIL”Oil may be used to make the Sign of the Cross on the forehead of a sick person for healing and prayers for protection against impurities or temptation.This recipe was given by Our Lady during an apparition at the Holy Mountain of San Lorenzo in Puerto Rico (1899-1910). This same recipe was given by St. Joseph to Saint Andrew Bessette of Canada (1845-1937).

Good Friday Oil for Healing, Protection, & Deliverance