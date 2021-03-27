Good Friday Oil for Healing, Protection, & Deliverance

Jesus said: “My people, I want you to be prepared to make your holy oil on Good Friday at 3:00 a.m. You were given the instructions on the internet how to make this oil that can only be made on Good Friday. Pass out copies for the people so they can prepare this oil. This oil will have healing properties when it is needed, and it could even heal vaccinated people from dying with the next virus attack. I will call My faithful to My refuges before the next virus attack.”

To use the oil for Healing, Protection, & Deliverance, make the Sign of the Cross on the forehead of a sick person or sprinkle on food or ingest it. When all is complete, please say a Rosary, Chaplet of Divine Mercy, or prayers of thanksgiving to the Blessed Mother.

Items Needed Blessed icon, image or statue of Mary, the Mother of God Extra virgin olive oil (Blessed by a priest if possible--optional ) Glass or stainless-steel containers to hold the olive oil (flame from wick may melt plastic) Pure cotton wick or pure cotton material rolled into a wick (see length requirement below) Small metal lid with a small in the middle to thread the cotton wick through Matches or lighter (place by the bowl with olive oil prior to 3 am) Syringe to move oil from large container to smaller containers (optional) Paper/pen to keep track of the number of prayers Labels marked “Good Friday Oil” to place on finished jars

Advance Preparations—MUST BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO 3 AM GOOD FRIDAY MORNING • All preparation must be done in front of a blessed icon, image or statue of Mary, the Mother of God. • Use glass or stainless-steel containers that can hold heated extra virgin olive oil—from one source, do not mix different oils in the same container. • Soak the cotton wick or the cotton cloth (rolled into a wick) in the oil. • Put a nail-sized hole in a small metal lid (e.g. jelly lid). Thread the wick/cotton cloth through the hole in the lid and tie a knot on the end. Drop the lid into the oil container and it will fall to the bottom. The wick will float to the top. The wick MUST BE long enough to burn the whole time it takes to pray the prayers below (maybe an hour or so). • When finished you may want to use a syringe to transfer the oil into smaller containers (I bought 4 oz. mason jars). • Label the bottles.

Specific Prayers to be Prayed After lighting the candle at 3 am, begin praying these prayers: • Pray the Apostles Creed 33 times in honor of Jesus’ 33 years on earth. • Pray Hail Holy Queen 7 times in honor of Mary’s 7 Sorrows. OR you can pray the Salva Regina 7 times in Latin. This recipe was given by Our Lady for healing, protection and deliverance during her apparition at the Holy Mountain of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, from 1899 to 1910. This same recipe was given by St. Joseph to St. Andre Bessette of Canada (1845-1937).



