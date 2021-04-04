Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA *Post-stream note: We apologize for technical difficulties that occurred just before and during … More





*Post-stream note: We apologize for technical difficulties that occurred just before and during the beginning of Cardinal Gregory's homily. Please be patient, as the issues were taken care of by the end of the Homily, and the remainder of the stream was as smooth as usual. To read the full text of Cardinal Gregory's Homily, we invite you to follow this link to the Catholic Standard: cathstan.org/…th/text-of-cardinal-gregory-s-holy-thursday-homily

As we continue Holy Week 2021, we invite you to join us via livestream on Thursday, April 1, at 5:30 PM EST as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper 2021 from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America.

The summit of the liturgical year is the Easter Triduum, which begins on the evening of Holy Thursday and ends on the evening of Easter Sunday. Though chronologically three days, they are liturgically one day unfolding for us the unity of Christ's Paschal Mystery. The single celebration of the Triduum marks the end of the Lenten season, and leads to the Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord at the Easter Vigil.

This celebration of the Paschal Triduum's beginning will also include the rite of the Washing of the Feet, which is also known as the Mandatum, from Jesus' words at the Last Supper (Jn 13:14) and the first word of one of the antiphons that may be heard during the ceremony: "Mandatum novum do vobis…" (I give you a new commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you, says the Lord).

Worship Aid/Mass Program available here: adw.org/…21/03/Holy-Thursday-Pontifical-2021-COVIDspspr.pdf
Follow along with the readings here: usccb.org/bible/readings/040121-Evening.cfm

Come back to our YouTube Channel throughout Holy Week for Livestreams of every major Holy Week 2021 Mass with Cardinal Gregory, continuing tomorrow with Good Friday of the Lord's Passion 2021 at 12:00 PM EST: youtube.com/watch?v=JS9kupyczTc

The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: thelightison.org