Love one another. Homily for the 6th Sunday of Easter, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant

The English word "love" has a vast semantic range. When the first letter of St John tells us that "God is love", and when Jesus commands his disciples to "love one another", what kind of love are we talking about?