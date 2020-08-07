Polish President: Flowers Against Homosex Crimes (Video)

Three homosexuals accused of having vandalised last week a statue of Christ in Warsaw with a homosex flag and a pink face mask were arrested and charged with offending religious feelings and desecrating monuments.The three also damaged other statues. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the statues symbolise values important for millions of Poles.As an act of reparation, Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was reelected on July 13, brought flowers to the statue where the crime happened.