The Beauty of Lourdes
Today (11 Feb) marks the first apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1858 to a 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous. Between 11 February and 16 July of that year, Our Lady appeared eighteen times, and showed herself to St. Bernadette in the Rock of Massabielle, then a wasteland by the river Gave, at Lourdes. On 25 March, she said in the local patois to the little shepherdess: "I am the Immaculate Conception." Since then Lourdes has become a place of pilgrimage and people come from all over the world to the Grotto to pray, to bathe and drink the waters from a spring discovered by St Bernadette, and to receive healing of body or soul from God.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
