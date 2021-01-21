Doctor Jérôme Lejeune on His Way to Sainthood

Francis recognised on January 21 the heroic virtues of the French geneticist Jérôme Lejeune (+1994) which opens the door to Lejeune’s beatification.
Lejeune discovered in 1958 that Down syndrome was caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21. The fact that this discovery was used to kill handicapped children was distressing to Lejeune and made him an active pro-lifer.
He opposed the murderous French Veil Law which in 1975 “allowed” aborting French children. After having received the Allan award, Lejeune explicitly questioned the morality of abortion and then wrote to his wife, "Today, I lost my Nobel prize in Medicine."
In 1975 Lejeune met Wanda Poltawska, 99, a friend of the later John Paul II who got to know Lejeune and made him the first president of the Pontifical Academy for Life which later was turned into its opposite by Francis.
In 1997, John Paul II visited Lejeune’s grave in Châlo-Saint-Mars.
