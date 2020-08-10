Clicks57
Fall of the Cabal, Parts 1-10
Cf This comment of mine here:
Madonna sang not everyone is coming to the future and that their crimes are known. And how naive people are [ordinary: what they believe about CoViD-19; some conspirators: thinking they are going to the future].
When the absolute dictator seizes power, the very ones who assisted him come to power are the first ones to be eliminated.
This video announces the coming of a messiah.I suppose that new awakening is the old deception.
Their Messiah = Antichrist. He is here behind the scenes.
