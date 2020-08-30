Is this how they intend to destroy parishes?

By Financial Devastation?
MADONNA DEL SASSO CATHOLIC CHURCH - Pro-Cathedral of the Diocese of Monterey
Bulletin, Aug 30, 2020
Mass attendance a quarter of what it used to be. [Self inflicted by both Shepherd and Pastor].
It is now clear that Coronavirus/CoViD measures were their chosen weapon to finally subjugate the entire World, especially via economic/financial devastation. Their erroneous presumption is thinking they would destroy the Church - which they must if their Antichrist is to rule unchallenged - as well.