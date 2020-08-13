Bishop Schneider's Late Mother Was Not Impressed When Her Son Became A Bishop

Maria Schneider, the late mother of Bishop Athanasius Schneider, took all children to Mass in the clandestine church of the Soviet Union.
The family travelled 60 miles. They left with the first train early in the morning under the cover of darkness and returned with the last train at night. Because of the ticket prices they could undertake this trip only once a month.
The bishop’s older sibling, Claretian Sister Teresa Schneider, told NcRegister.com in 2018, that their mother called the Eucharist “the greatest prayer.” She used to say, “Attending the Eucharist is the greatest pilgrimage there is.”
This was a “very simple catechesis,” Sister Teresa explained, “We children fully grasped the reality of it.”
Sister Teresa recalled that both parents had a very deep faith, “We felt as children that the heart of our parents was there, in the Eucharist.”
When her son was made a bishop, a priest congratulated Maria Schneider, but she replied, "This doesn't mean much to me. What is important is that my son remains faithful to Jesus."
Each time Bishop Schneider called his mother, her last words were: “Remain faithful to Jesus. Everything else is unimportant!”
What a wonderful example of true Christian motherhood! Reminds me of some of the saints' mothers who admonished their children to avoid sin at all costs. The headline grabbed me, since it seems to imply some lack of faith on her part (like Bergoglio's mother who was against here son being ordained) but I'm glad I was surprised at the real meaning.