Maltese Cross

Today, 8 July, is the feast of "Sir Adrian Fortescue [who] was born in 1476 in Devonshire, England, of a noble family closely related to Anne Boleyn. He was a husband and father of outstanding virtue, a justice of the peace for the county of Oxford, and a professed member of the Lay Fraternity of Saint Dominic at Oxford. [He became a Knight of the Order of Malta, a year before that, in 1532.] Blessed Adrian led an ascetic life, trying to follow God's will in all things, and daily seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit, asking God to help him persevere in the discharge of his duties. After King Henry VIII broke with Rome, Sir Adrian observed the obligations of his religion and served the king as faithfully as he could. Although arrested in 1534, no charge was made, nor was any reason given for his subsequent release. In 1539 he was again arrested and imprisoned in the Tower of London; the sentence of death was passed upon him and he was beheaded on 8 or 9 July 1539. His cult was confirmed on 13 May 1895 by Pope Leo XIII." This cross is in the Co-Cathedral of St John in Valletta, Malta, which is the spiritual heart of the Order of Malta, to which Blessed Adrian Fortescue belonged.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr