March 16 The Gospel breski1

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 5,1-16.

There was a feast of the Jews, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem.

Now there is in Jerusalem at the Sheep (Gate) a pool called in Hebrew Bethesda, with five porticoes.

In these lay a large number of ill, blind, lame, and crippled.



One man was there who had been ill for thirty-eight years.

When Jesus saw him lying there and knew that he had been ill for a long time, he said to him, "Do you want to be well?"

The sick man answered him, "Sir, I have no one to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; while I am on my way, someone else gets down there before me."

Jesus said to him, "Rise, take up your mat, and walk."

Immediately the man became well, took up his mat, and walked. Now that day was a sabbath.

So the Jews said to the man who was cured, "It is the sabbath, and it is not lawful for you to carry your mat."

He answered them, "The man who made me well told me, 'Take up your mat and walk.'"

They asked him, "Who is the man who told you, 'Take it up and walk'?"

The man who was healed did not know who it was, for Jesus had slipped away, since there was a crowd there.

After this Jesus found him in the temple area and said to him, "Look, you are well; do not sin any more, so that nothing worse may happen to you."

The man went and told the Jews that Jesus was the one who had made him well.

Therefore, the Jews began to persecute Jesus because he did this on a sabbath.

Saint Romanos Melodios (?-c 560)

composer of hymns

Hymn “ To the newly baptized ”, str. 1, 4-5.19 (cf. SC 283, p. 343f.)

Lent as the last days of preparation for those to be baptized at Easter

The newly baptized, children of the font, and all of us who come to receive the light, cry out in thanksgiving to you, O Christ our God: “You have enlightened us with the light of your face, you have clothed us with the robe that befits your espousals (Ps 4:7; Mt 22:11). Glory to you, glory to you, for such was your gracious will.”

Who will tell, who show to Adam, the first created man, the beauty, splendor and dignity of his children? And who will also make known to poor Eve that her descendants have become kings, clothed with a robe of glory, and that they gloriously glorify Him who has glorified them, all shining through their body, their soul, their raiment? (…) And who has raised them up? Surely our Resurrection. Glory to you, glory to you, for such was your good pleasure (…)

How shining and radiant you are, O Adam (…) Your Enemy, seeing you, withers away and cries: “Who is this I see? I know him not. Dust has been renewed (Gn 2:7), ashes divinized. The poor and wretched man has been invited, he has bathed and entered in to sit at table. He is constrained to enter the feast and has had the audacity to eat, the effrontery to drink the very One who made him. And who has given it to him? Surely our Resurrection. Glory to you, glory to you, for such was your good pleasure.

“Of his former sins he has no remembrance, of his original wounds he shows not the slightest scar. As for his long years of paralysis, he has shed them all in the pool like the cripple of former times and now no longer carries his bed on his shoulders but, in truth, he takes upon him the cross of Him who pitied him and whom I myself had lost. Frequently, in former times, the Friend of man (Wsd 1:6) washed many a person in the waters yet they did not shine like this. The Resurrection of these has made them shine.” - Glory to you, glory to you, for such was your good pleasure.

See, you are created anew, O newly baptized one! See, you are made new! Bend your back no longer beneath your sins. The cross is yours for support; lean upon it. Take it into your prayer, to your table, to your bed; take it everywhere as your title to glory (…) Shout at the demons: “With the cross I my hand I stand erect, holding dear our Resurrection.” - Glory to you, glory to you, for such was your good pleasure.

