Viganò “Totally Disagrees” With Abolishing Masses, Holy Week

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò “totally disagrees” with shutting down all public Masses in Italy because of the coronavirus, he told LifeSiteNews.com (March 12).Following Italy, dioceses in Japan, Austria, across Portugal, Switzerland and the U.S. already banned all public Masses and partly cancelled Holy Week.These are interdicts over big territories.If not for the coronavirus, these territories have merited this punishment for the ongoing apostasy of their bishops, priests, and faithful.