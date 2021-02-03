Austrac Flop: No Criminal Misconduct In Vatican Money Transfers

Australian police said on Wednesday they found "no evidence" of criminal misconduct in money transfers from the Vatican.The transfer were inflated by the financial intelligence agency Austrac by almost $1.8 billion (!). Police said they had completed their analysis of the Austrac information, “No criminal misconduct has been identified to date.”Austrac’s inflated figures had fueled media speculation that money from the Holy See had helped influence the Melbourne prosecution of Cardinal George Pell, who was ultimately acquitted of made up sex abuse accusations.