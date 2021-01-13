First US State Goes After Seal Of Confession

The North Dakota Senate where the Republicans have a three-quarters majority, introduced a bill which would require priests to violate the seal of confession of face 30 days in prison (pillarcatholic.com, January 12).The January 12 bill concerns mandatory reporting and aims at removing an existing exception for members of the clergy in the case of child abuse of which they have heard during confession.Similar anti-Catholic laws were passed in Australia. A priest who violates the sacramental seal is immediately excommunicated (CIC 1388 §1).