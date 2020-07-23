It's just a mask for the greater good.

We are facing a gigantic operation of social engineering and mental manipulation, unprecedented in the history of humanity. First of all, due to its geographical extension and, above all, due to the … More

We are facing a gigantic operation of social engineering and mental manipulation, unprecedented in the history of humanity. First of all, due to its geographical extension and, above all, due to the highly sophisticated technological tools for population control and brainwashing of the masses available to the authors of this sinister "plandemia".Authentic aggression against humanity, meticulous intelligence maneuver of global, criminal and totalitarian power, planned and triggered by international organizations, which the puppet governments we suffer, supposedly "democratic" and "sovereign", subserviently and without any kind of spirit critical. Sad and harmful lackeys of the lords of the world, from whom they await with avidity and dishonor to receive the constant and sonorous rewards that the masters usually lavish on their diligent slaves.In conclusion: We are witnessing a global subversive operation, the sole objective of which is to go one step further - perhaps decisive this time, given the unprecedented torpor and passivity exhibited by the human herd - towards the political and monetary unification of the planet, for the exclusive benefit of the international financial elite, whose visible face is incarnated in falsely “philanthropic” and supposedly “humanist” tycoons, such as Bill Gates, whose lucrative “foundation” promotes abortion, gender theory and the reduction of the world population everywhere.And that he is, as is well known, waiting for the eighteen-month deadline to be met, according to his own prediction, in order to inject all of humanity with the "saving vaccine" prescribed, manufactured, marketed and coercively imposed to-every-human-being on the planet, to supposedly "immunize" us from the same virus that he and his unscrupulous accomplices in the world designed, manufactured and disseminated.