Priest: Dead Three Weeks After Ordination

Father Livinius Esomchi Nnamani, 31, a Nigeria born Cleric Regular of the Mother of God (O.M.D.) has died on April 23.The priest has been suffering from leukaemia for years, however, recently his situation worsened to the point that his community asked Francis to move his priestly ordination forward. This request was granted on March 31.A day later, on Holy Thursday, Rome auxiliary Bishop Daniele Libanori ordained Livinius who was not able to stand anymore, at the hospital Policlinico Casilino to the priesthood.Livinius entered his Order at the age of 20. Shortly after his first vows, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and went through years of therapies. Two years ago, he was sent to Rome in search of a better healthcare.Despite his health issues, Livinius studied at the Angelicum, and made his final vows last September. After his ordination, he started his priestly ministry at the hospital by giving his blessing to the doctors and nurses who cared for him. From now on, Father Livinius will care for them.