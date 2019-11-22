Vatican Stops Radical Dissolution Of Parishes In Germany

The Congregation for the Clergy suspended a so called reform in Trier Diocese, Germany.
In January, the diocese wanted to amalgamate its about thousand parishes into 35 mega parishes.
A priestly community and some faithful appealed against this plan to the Congregation for the Clergy and the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts.
It is unclear what consequences the Vatican decision will be. It is likely that the diocese will ignore it in one way or another.
