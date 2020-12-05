Former Womaniser Who Became a Priest, Murdered

The killer of Camillian Father Leonardo Grasso, 78, has been caught.Grasso was found dead after a December 4 arson at the drug rehabilitation community 'Tenda di San Camillo' in Riposto, Sicily, where he was the director.The suspect is a former drug addict and guest of the community. He first attacked and possibly killed Grasso with a wooden stick, and then around 5 a.m. set a fire which spread through the building.Grasso was a estate agent and womaniser until the age of 50. After the sudden death of his parents he changed his life, entered the Camillians and became a priest.