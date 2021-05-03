Clicks1
St Philip the Apostle
"Lord, show us the Father, and that will be enough for us. Whoever has seen me, Philip, has seen the Father also, alleluia." – John 14:8-9. 6th-century mosaic from San Vitale in Ravenna.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
