St Philip the Apostle "Lord, show us the Father, and that will be enough for us. Whoever has seen me, Philip, has seen the Father also, alleluia." – John 14:8-9. 6th-century mosaic from San Vitale … More

St Philip the Apostle



"Lord, show us the Father, and that will be enough for us. Whoever has seen me, Philip, has seen the Father also, alleluia." – John 14:8-9. 6th-century mosaic from San Vitale in Ravenna.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr