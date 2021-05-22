Dr. Pierre Gilbert speaking to a Francmasonic crowd on the subject of transhumanism and the fact they had already found a way to turn people into zombies. Dr. Gilbert claimed they had already tested … More

Dr. Pierre Gilbert speaking to a Francmasonic crowd on the subject of transhumanism and the fact they had already found a way to turn people into zombies.

Dr. Gilbert claimed they had already tested this in Ruanda; a presumed referrence to the then