The madness of health totalitarianism: the Chinese case through a video of the Tencent company.

"Tencent tips for the employees' safe work resumption. In this video, Tencent provides tips for more than 40,000 employees worldwide to stay safe as they are resuming the pre-pandemic work and life. From online meetings to separate dining, the tips cover every aspect of work and life and are creatively presented by dance moves in the video. Tencent created this short video to remind its employees to remain vigilant as the coronavirus pandemic eases in China yet still continues abroad. Practices such as washing hands and wearing masks should be maintained. It’s also important to keep social distance at workplace by standing apart in the elevator and sit separately in the canteen. In the spirit of collaboration in this ongoing war against an invisible foe, we at Tencent offer this video to you, so that you might share it with others as you see fit. Together we are strong. Together we will win."

