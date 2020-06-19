Who Flew Benedict to Germany? And Who Organised the Photo Op?

The Italian military flew Benedict XVI to Munich, media report.The plane, named Italian Airforce 3131, left the Roman airport Ciampino at 10:52 a.m. on Thursday and arrived in Munich at 12:07. It returned to Ciampino at 14:04.Benedict decided to undertake the journey against the advice of his doctor.FaroDiRoma.it (June 19) writes that the trip was organised in collaboration with Domenico Giani, the commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie whom Francis fired in October 2019, and who now works for the Italian secret services from where he had originally come to the Vatican.The abysmal German rag Bild.de published on the first page exclusive photos illustrating Benedict's arrival in Germany.FaroDiRoma.it asks who made this deplorable photo session possible and with what intentions.The answer is: Georg Gänswein who evidently suffers from a lack of media attention.