Bergoglio's new definition of "brotherhood" contradicts Scripture and Tradition

Bergoglio's apostate document cites a Muslim Terrorist as 'example of brotherhood'
Church Militant´s article explains that Bergoglio's "Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Coexistence" does not mention the Lord Jesus Christ even once.
Abu Mazen, better known in the English-speaking world as Mahmoud Abbas, is president of the Palestine Authority (PA) and has been chairman of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) since 2004. In 2014, Francis welcomed Abbas along with Israeli president Shimon Peres to the Vatican for a joint prayer session.
In comments to Church Militant, Islamic historian Robert Spencer said, "Mahmoud Abbas has made it abundantly clear over the years that he doesn't want peace, but the total destruction of Israel as a Jewish state and the eradication of all Jews from the region."
"After two jihad groups, the Mourabitoun and the Mourabitat, began violent riots on the Temple Mount in September 2015, Abbas applauded: 'We bless you; we bless the Mourabitoun and the Mourabitat," Spencer reported. "We welcome every drop of blood spilled in Jerusalem. This is pure blood, clean blood, blood on its way to Allah.'"
A theologian explains that Francis' new definition of "brotherhood" would contradict Scripture and Tradition if Bergoglio's document failed to distinguish between the universal brotherhood in Adam and Noah from Christian brotherhood embracing only those who have undergone the rebirth of baptism.
Archbishop Fulton Sheen on Antichrist:
The pre-Communist Russian belief is that he will come disguised as the Great Humanitarian; he will talk peace, prosperity and plenty not as means to lead us to God, but as ends in themselves. . . .
In the midst of all his seeming love for humanity and his glib talk of freedom and equality, he will have one great secret which he will tell to no one: he will not believe in God. Because his religion will be brotherhood without the fatherhood of God, he will deceive even the elect. He will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the Church, because he, the Devil, is the ape of God. It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content. It will be a mystical body of the Antichrist that will in all externals resemble the mystical body of Christ. . . .
. . . But the twentieth century will join the counterchurch because it claims to be infallible when its visible head speaks ex cathedra from Moscow on the subject of economics and politics, and as chief shepherd of world …
