Clicks71
Street art shows Pope Francis begging in Milan street, his cassock in tatters
MILAN (AFP) - On a street in Milan, the capital of Italy's Lombardy region, which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis begs for alms, his cassock in tatters. In …More
MILAN (AFP) - On a street in Milan, the capital of Italy's Lombardy region, which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis begs for alms, his cassock in tatters.
In another, the Argentine pontiff lies on a cardboard mattress, his famous black briefcase under his head as a pillow. Next to him someone has stuffed banknotes into a red cup reading "charity".
www.straitstimes.com/…/pope-francis-be…
In another, the Argentine pontiff lies on a cardboard mattress, his famous black briefcase under his head as a pillow. Next to him someone has stuffed banknotes into a red cup reading "charity".
www.straitstimes.com/…/pope-francis-be…